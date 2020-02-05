Why buying a home at this end of the Central line could save £300k

The Central line runs from Epping, in Essex, in the north-east to Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip in the west.

The Tube from Epping takes less than 40 minutes to reach Liverpool Street and homes within a kilometre of the station in this Essex location cost, on average, £582,327.

For those taking the Central line to Tottenham Court Road, buying a home in walking distance of West Ruislip would cost almost £200,000 less than buying in Epping, while commuting 10 minutes less each way.

At the other end of the southwesterly branch of the Central line is Ealing Broadway, a busy transport hub linking the Central line with the District line and London Overground. Yet the average cost of buying a home near this well-connected suburb in Zone 3 is significantly higher, at £873,389.

“There are a whole range of factors that affect the average house price within a kilometre of the last stop at each end of all the Underground lines such as property types, standard of local schools, green space and frequency of trains,” says Lawrence Bowles of Savills.

Epping, Zone 6

Epping, at the eastern end of the Central line (Daniel Lynch)

Travelcard: Epping to Liverpool Street, Zones 1-6 monthly, £253.50

“The semi-rural market town has great local schools,” says James Barton, partner at Knight Frank. “It attracts young families with a farmers’ market and good restaurants and nurseries.”

Catalyst Homes is building one-, two- and three-bedroom shared-ownership flats at Blenheim Gardens on the outskirts of Epping.

From £117,500 for 50 per cent of a one-bedroom flat. Call 0333 444 3500.

Ealing Broadway, Zone 3

Ealing Broadway (Adrian Lourie)

Travelcard: Ealing to Liverpool Street, Zones 1-3 monthly, £162.90

Walk down tree-lined streets of double-fronted Edwardian houses with gravel drives and it is easy to see why Ealing in west London is known as the “Queen of Suburbs”.

Families come for the schools and the easy commute, which, with the arrival of the Elizabeth line, will get easier still.

There is also £5 billion of development coming. The council aims to deliver 2,500 “genuinely affordable” homes by 2022.

Berkeley’s St George is converting the old Empire cinema into Filmworks, with 200 homes and a new eight-screen cinema. From £599,950. Call 020 8023 6394.