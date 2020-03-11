why-bulldogs-must-cop-strongest-punishment

COMMENT

The Bulldogs and the NRL need to take the strongest possible stance against Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor – tearing up their contracts and banning them for the season.

In the game’s worst nightmare, less than 48 hours from the big season kick-off, it emerged that the pair hooked up with two schoolgirls after an official school visit in Port Macquarie and took them back to their hotel room.

The Bulldogs did the right thing, immediately suspending the pair from tomorrow night’s season-opener against the Eels.

But when the dust settles, the punishment needs to be much, much worse.

Bulldogs players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor. (Getty)

Admittedly, they broke no laws and police action is not an issue.

But it was a grubby, low act from two sporting heroes who are old enough to know better.

The scandal has already cost Canterbury a $2 million major sponsorship.

Bulldogs boss Andrew Hill held a press conference this morning and tried to deflect any ‘hard’ questions about the incident.

In typical league style, the Dogs are hoping the affair goes away, as others have in the past after a few days of headlines.

But this one will haunt the game for some time – and that is why the club and the game needs to take the strongest possible action.

Bulldogs player Jayden Okunbor, who has been stood down over the school girl sex scandal. (Getty)

The sad thing is, many NRL players go to schools around the country every week to promote the game and mix with the children – and the kids love it.

But can you imagine the reaction from parents and teachers if an NRL club rings a school today and says, “How about we come and pay a visit?”

And that is the greatest shame of all.