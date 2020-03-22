why-‘black-widow’-star-scarlett-johansson’s-twin-brother-is-low-key-a-real-life-hero

There are more celebrities with secret twins than you might think. While some sets of siblings are equally as famous (the Olsen twins), others take a low-key approach (Rami and Sami Malek). This is true of Black Widow starlet, Scarlett Johansson, and her twin brother, Hunter Johansson. Who is he and how does he support his famous sister?

Scarlett Johansson’s twin brother makes regular red carpet appearances

Hunter Johansson, Elyse Buxbaum, Scarlett Johansson, and Scott Stringer | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Friends of Rockaway

Over the years, Scarlett Johansson has invited many different people to accompany her on the red carpet. Whether it’s her previous husband, Ryan Reynolds, or a close friend, the Marvel actress rarely walks alone.

One man some have noticed at Scarlett’s side over and over again is her twin brother, Hunter. However, the lesser-known Johansson isn’t any less spectacular.

Though he doesn’t make a living in the entertainment business, he has dabbled despite making a name for himself in another important area. He’s also the sibling all over social media, whereas Scarlett is not.

Hunter Johansson is older and taller than Scarlett

On Nov. 22, 1984, Scarlett and Hunter Johansson came into the world in a New York City hospital. Hunter, who is older by three whole minutes, is almost an entire foot taller than his famous sister. The height discrepancy is obvious when the two are seen walking a red carpet event.

Though many have mistaken the older Johansson as ScarJo’s beau, Hunter is low-key her biggest supporter. Hunter has a couple of credits on an IMDb page. One of which, the 1996 dramedy, Manny & Lo, starred little sister, Scarlett. His only other mentions are as himself via Entertainment Tonight — likely from a regular red carpet appearance with Scarlett.

Hunter’s career of choice isn’t rooted in entertainment, but politics. In 2008, he worked on former President Barack Obama’s campaign and reelection. He also has experience as a community organizer for Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer’s New York office.

By the looks of Hunter’s Instagram page, he’s also a fitness buff, posting many shots of his physique, half-marathons, and workout routines. The recent graduate from New York University obtained his Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2019.

He currently works with his non-profit, Solar Responders, which aims to install “solar power and batteries on 1st responder stations so they can save lives when the electric grid fails.” He’s basically a real-life superhero, saving the world one solar battery at a time.

Do Hunter and Scarlett’s beau Colin Yost get along?

While there isn’t much in the way of interviews, it looks as though Hunter and Scarlett’s soon-to-be husband, Colin Yost, are friends. In Jan. 2019, Hunter posted a photo showing Solar Responders doing their work, along with guest helpers, ScarJo and Yost.

“My non-profit @solarresponders installs solar and battery storage on the #firestation in Rincon, Puerto Rico. Thank you @colinjost, my sister, Scarlett, and all of our supporters. Now, when the electric grid fails, firefighters can continue to save lives,” he captioned the picture.

With as close as Scarlett and Hunter are, it would make sense for Colin to be a big part of that relationship — especially since Scarlett and Yost are scheduled to wed soon. Will Hunter be a groomsman? Only time will tell, but we’re willing to bet the answer is yes.