why-art-deco-inspired-interiors-are-set-to-be-big-in-homes-this-year

From gilded mirrors to velvet chaise longues, Art Deco-inspired interiors are everywhere this year.

The best of Art Deco homewares

The period of Art Deco began in the “Roaring Twenties” when Europe and America swung over to the geometric styles that pushed out Art Nouveau and its whiplash curves and sinuous ladies.

In 1925 came its name, from the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, in Paris.

It was an age of luxury — for some, at least — and interiors oozed silver, gilt, ivory, zebra skins, shagreen, jade, moulded glass, new plastics such as Bakelite and lashings of very shiny lacquer.

Now, for 2020, there’s a new democratic Deco thanks to inexpensive metallic wallpapers, and also thanks to internet shops that sell budget furniture in mass-market metals, stained wood and plump velvets.

Watch out for chic shell shapes, palms, fans and stepped motifs with exotic hints of Ancient Egypt and Aztec Mexico.

At the top end, carefully crafted cabinetry, fine finishes and crystal are as elegant and exclusive as ever.

Take a look at our gallery above for the best Art Deco-inspired homewares.