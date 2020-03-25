why-ariana-grande-fans-think-she-has-a-new-boyfriend

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating someone new — and, of course, self-isolating with him to keep safe amid the coronavirus.

TMZ reports that the pop star has been dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, adding that he was the man she was seen kissing at an L.A. bar back in February. The outlet’s sources said they’ve been seeing each other for several months, and TMZ pointed out that he could be seen in her recent Instagram stories (but never with his face showing).

TMZ also noted that Grande and some of her friends follow Gomez on Instagram (though his account is now private), and that Gomez seems to run in the same circles as Grande (he once posted a photo of him hanging out with Miley Cyrus).The rumors of their relationship have also been circulating among Grande’s fans, with one fan theorizing Gomez helped her purchase her current home.

Though Grande was rumored to be dating Social House’s Mikey Foster last year, her brother shut down the gossip, telling reporters his sister was single. Her last public relationship, or course, was with Pete Davidson. For now, Grande hasn’t commented on her current relationship status, and seems to be keeping things on the down-low.