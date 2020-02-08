why-are-man-city-struggling-to-score-goals?-pep-guardiola-cannot-put-his-finger-on-it

Pep Guardiola admits he cannot explain why his once prolific Manchester City side is now struggling to score goals.

City had 16 more attempts on goal than their opponents Tottenham last weekend, but ended up losing the match 2-0 with Spurs finding the net twice from just three shots.

Their frailties in attack are a far cry from the 102 goals that lead them to the Premier League title last season, and Guardiola is at a loss as to what has happened to his side.

“I don’t know. I would like to find the explanation. In every single game we concede less (chances) and create more,” said Guardiola.

“I don’t have any energy, any power or knowledge to say something wrong about my players. I know they want to score goals, score the penalties.

“Honestly, we concede few against the big clubs and we create a lot, but we miss a lot of chances. They arrive once or twice and score. We have to improve on that.

“Putting the ball in the net is the most difficult thing in football and we are going to try to improve. We scored so many goals and now we don’t. I don’t have an explanation.”

Given City’s past record and their continuing ability to dominate games, Guardiola is not overly concerned but he accepts “something is missing”.

Guardiola, whose side host struggling West Ham on Sunday, said: “It’s not about concern, I’m just sad for my players. I suffer for them because I know they want to do it.

“I don’t see in the last games that the people dropped or gave up. I don’t have that feeling.

“I see the training sessions and the rhythm that we’ve had in the past years. We got one point from two games against Spurs but played really well. The way I play, I like it. Not playing the way I want would be a problem.

“But the business is winning and if you don’t we have a problem. We have a big rival (Liverpool) 22 points ahead and that means something is missing and something is not good.”

Guardiola still rates his team highly despite their failure to keep pace with Liverpool in a disappointing title defence this season.

He said: “I think we are a good team. I like the way we’ve played this season, but we cannot deny it’s big – 22 points.

“We didn’t expect it but that’s the reality, we have to accept it and learn.

“But I like my team. I don’t have not many bad opinions about our performance.”

