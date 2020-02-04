Why am I not the legal owner of the home I've just bought?

Question: I recently bought my mother’s flat and the money is in her account but it’s still her name on the Land Registry.

Am I the legal owner?

Answer: You are not the legal owner until your name is registered at the Land Registry.

As a result of paying some money to your mother, you will have a so-called beneficial interest in the property (not a legal interest).

This means that while you may have certain rights, you cannot make the decision to transfer or mortgage the property.

In order to transfer the legal title to a property, both the seller and the purchaser must sign a transfer deed which is then submitted to the Land Registry.

This process is usually undertaken by a solicitor acting for the purchaser.

There may be other matters registered on the title at the Land Registry which prevent the transfer from registering immediately.

These can include the presence of a mortgage on the title or another form of restriction, such as where a certificate from the landlord is required in order to register a new owner.

Where the money you have paid to your mother is above the relevant threshold, you will also have to submit a stamp duty land tax return with the registration.

