why-alexandre-lacazette-is-reaching-the-crunch-point-of-his-arsenal-career

It was only a little pause, a brief moment of deliberate hesitation, but for Arsenal it was the difference between a goal and a wasted opportunity. Receiving the ball on the edge of the Crystal Palace penalty box last weekend, Alexandre Lacazette saw the run of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang between the opposition defenders, but waited just a split second before playing his pass.
The Frenchman stubbed his foot into the ground, allowing a fraction more space to open up for Aubameyang, who promptly slotted his finish into the bottom corner. Another goal for Arsenal’s top scorer and captain, but the credit for its creation was all Lacazette’s.
It was a moment of delicate skill, an instant appreciation of angles and movement, that encapsulated the best of Lacazette since his arrival in north London in the summer of 2017. And yet it was also a reminder of his ability, because these moments have been all too rare in a season of inconsistency and struggle for a striker who, on top form, can be one of the most formidable in Europe.
Arsenal’s player of the season last year, their chief creative force and arguably their single most influential attacker, had been as affected as anyone by the collective decline that ultimately cost Unai Emery his job. The hope now is that Mikel Arteta’s arrival will invigorate Lacazette in the same way it has energised so many of his team-mates, although the 28-year-old has so far needed more time than others to adapt to the Spaniard’s methods.
That assist against Palace was certainly an encouraging sign. The fact remains, though, that Lacazette has now gone six matches without a goal. He also endured a six-game goalless run across October and November, upon his return from injury, and it says plenty of his own frustrations this campaign that he has scored as many goals (six) as he has received yellow cards.
There is always pressure when playing in attack for Arsenal, especially when you cost the best part of £50 million. But there is more pressure now than at any other point this season for Lacazette, who must fill Aubameyang’s shoes in the coming weeks during the Arsenal captain’s three-game ban which follows his red card at Selhurst Park. Arsenal’s hopes that the ban might be reduced have been dashed by the Football Association, meaning that Lacazette will lead the line in the fixtures against Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield United will be the first league game Aubameyang has missed this season, and there can be no question that Arsenal’s goal threat will be reduced without him.
Aubameyang has scored 16 goals this season, including nine of Arsenal’s 12 goals away from home in the Premier League. “To lose him is really bad news for us,” said Arteta. “He has probably been the most important player in the team. Players have to step up. When one of your big players is not there, they have to take responsibility.”
Will that player be Lacazette? The evidence of this season suggests young Gabriel Martinelli might be more of a goal threat on Saturday, or that Nicolas Pepe will be the attacker-in-chief. Yet it is Lacazette’s name that will carry the most fear for Sheffield United’s defenders, his reputation that will be the most menacing.
More than anything, it has been a lack of sharpness that has defined Lacazette’s difficult moments this season. A heavy touch here, a scuffed finish there. He is clearly not far away from hitting top form, and it is noticeable that, in terms of his statistical output, he has barely dipped from last year’s levels. Lacazette is creating more chances per game this season and shooting more often. He has been less clinical with his finishing, yes, but it is not as if his entire game has collapsed.
Perhaps it is unfair for Lacazette to be judged on his goalscoring. It became clear last season that he is far more than a poacher, with his all-round game and defensive work earning as many plaudits as his finishing. Aubameyang is the predator, but Lacazette has more dimensions to his game and more ways to bring the best out of his team-mates.
In return for that, Arteta now wants Lacazette’s team-mates to help the Frenchman return to form. Lacazette tends to create a platform for Aubameyang, and now he needs the likes of Pepe, Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and Mesut Ozil to do the same for him.
“You can help him by talking to him and giving him confidence,” said Arteta. “But that ball has to end up in the net. I think that is the best medicine for strikers. What we have to try to do is put Laca in positions where he can have as many opportunities to do that as possible during a game.”