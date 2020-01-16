why-alexandre-lacazette-is-reaching-the-crunch-point-of-his-arsenal-career

It was only a little pause, a brief moment of deliberate hesitation, but for Arsenal it was the difference between a goal and a wasted opportunity. Receiving the ball on the edge of the Crystal Palace penalty box last weekend, Alexandre Lacazette saw the run of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang between the opposition defenders, but waited just a split second before playing his pass.

The Frenchman stubbed his foot into the ground, allowing a fraction more space to open up for Aubameyang, who promptly slotted his finish into the bottom corner. Another goal for Arsenal’s top scorer and captain, but the credit for its creation was all Lacazette’s.

It was a moment of delicate skill, an instant appreciation of angles and movement, that encapsulated the best of Lacazette since his arrival in north London in the summer of 2017. And yet it was also a reminder of his ability, because these moments have been all too rare in a season of inconsistency and struggle for a striker who, on top form, can be one of the most formidable in Europe.

Arsenal’s player of the season last year, their chief creative force and arguably their single most influential attacker, had been as affected as anyone by the collective decline that ultimately cost Unai Emery his job. The hope now is that Mikel Arteta’s arrival will invigorate Lacazette in the same way it has energised so many of his team-mates, although the 28-year-old has so far needed more time than others to adapt to the Spaniard’s methods.

That assist against Palace was certainly an encouraging sign. The fact remains, though, that Lacazette has now gone six matches without a goal. He also endured a six-game goalless run across October and November, upon his return from injury, and it says plenty of his own frustrations this campaign that he has scored as many goals (six) as he has received yellow cards.