why-a-true-paleo-diet-should-include-carbs,-according-to-archaeologists 

The Paleo diet, which is supposedly based on the food our caveman ancestors ate, should include carbohydrates, a new study suggests.
Archaeologists have discovered that as early as 170,000 years ago, humans were roasting potato plants, and it probably played a crucial role in helping them to venture out of Africa.
Today, followers of the Paleo Diet cut out carbs in favour of high protein foods like meat and eggs, claiming that reliance on starchy plant foods is a modern phenomenon which our body’s are not evolved to cope with.
Yet an excavation at a cave in South Africa, near the Swaziland border, by Witwatersrand University, found the charred remains of the woody rootstalks of the African potato plant (Hypoxis angustifolia) dating from the middle paleolithic.
The find is at least 50,000 earlier than previous examples of cooked carbohydrates being eaten.
Researchers believe the cooked roots would have provided a reliable and transportable staple for Stone Age humans, while the widespread distribution of the plant gave them a dependable source of starch and glucose when venturing through Africa and beyond.
Professor Lyn Wadley, of the Evolutionary Studies Institute, Wits University, Johannesburg, said: “Five years ago I was sitting in an old part of the excavation I found some strange little charcoal pieces which seemed rather uniform in size, and decided they were rhizomes. That was important as no other rhizomes anywhere had been found that old.
“In the same layers we found burnt bone so that we know people had a balanced diet of plant food that they cooked and animal food they cooked.
“Hypoxis angustifolia is evergreen and it occurs all the way to the South East coast right into the northern part of Sudan and Yemen. This means that wherever hunter gatherers were travelling 170,000 years ago they had a regular source of carbohydrate they could rely on.”
The African potato, which has star-shaped flowers and yellow leaves, has also been used by healers for thousands of years, for its anti-inflammatory and immune boosting properties.
Although archaeologists have long suspected that ancient communities did use carbohydrates, it has been difficult to prove because they do not usually survive, unlike animals bones.
In this case, the team sifted through the ash of ancient cooking fires and discovered the charred remains of ancient rhizomes, roasted 170,000 years ago, before modern humans had left Africa.
The team said the little roots had not been accidentally cooked as they were only found in the fire pits, and not elsewhere.
Prof Wadley added: “We think they were shared in the cave after they were cooked.
“This also speaks to the kind of social organisation, that they cared for each other and shared their food as well as other things.”
The research was published in the journal Science.