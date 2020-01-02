why-a-true-paleo-diet-should-include-carbs,-according-to-archaeologists 

The Paleo diet, which is supposedly based on the food our caveman ancestors ate, should include carbohydrates, a new study suggests.

Archaeologists have discovered that as early as 170,000 years ago, humans were roasting potato plants, and it probably played a crucial role in helping them to venture out of Africa.

Today, followers of the Paleo Diet cut out carbs in favour of high protein foods like meat and eggs, claiming that reliance on starchy plant foods is a modern phenomenon which our body’s are not evolved to cope with.

Yet an excavation at a cave in South Africa, near the Swaziland border, by Witwatersrand University, found the charred remains of the woody rootstalks of the African potato plant (Hypoxis angustifolia) dating from the middle paleolithic.

The find is at least 50,000 earlier than previous examples of cooked carbohydrates being eaten.

Researchers believe the cooked roots would have provided a reliable and transportable staple for Stone Age humans, while the widespread distribution of the plant gave them a dependable source of starch and glucose when venturing through Africa and beyond.