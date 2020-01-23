The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight it’s Julia Bradbury and mum Chrissi joining Alex and Matt for a chat. Their latest show, The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury, sees Julia travel the Aegean sea while learning about and sampling some of the Greek archipelago’s most sumptuous dishes.

The show will then give an update on the Coronavirus that could be making its way to the UK.