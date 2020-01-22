The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

It looks like it will be a quite the packed show tonight, with Louis Tomlinson joining for a live performance following the release of his new album Walls. Former politician Ed Balls, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern will also appear.

As well as the starry guest panel, tonight will see a battle of the bands staged between office colleagues in Wales, home cooks chat about how they sell food to strangers via social media, and different charities attempt to win a decommissioned train carriage.