The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight will see none other than The X Files’ very own Agent Scully sit on the red sofa. Gillian Anderson will no doubt be discussing the new season of Netflix’s Sex Education, where she plays a sex therapist and mother of the teenager protagonist (also an aspiring sex therapist).

Anderson will be joined by royal biographer and Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth, who’ll be giving his take on Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties.