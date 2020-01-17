The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Chris Ramsey.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight sees Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming (X-Men’s Nightcrawler) join the presenting duo, as they discuss Endgame –no, not the Avengers film, but the Samuel Beckett play, which the pair will be starring in. The new production is for The Old Vic Theatre in London.

There is also set to be a segment dedicated to the world’s biggest musical instrument – so it could be a noisy show!