The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Springwatch’s Chris Packham will be discussing his upcoming BBC Two documentary 7.7 Billion People and Counting in the studio tonight. The film is likely to cause a stir when it airs next week, with the naturalist taking on population control and advocating for a one-child policy. He will be joined by comedian Rob Delaney.

Viewers will also get to meet the rather precocious 17-year-old ornithologist who’s become the youngest person to ever spot over half of the world’s bird species.