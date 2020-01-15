The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Actor Michael B Jordan will sit on the sofa tonight, chatting to Alex and Matt about his new film Just Mercy. The Black Panther and Creed star plays real-life civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson in the legal drama, which is currently showing in UK cinemas. He stars alongside Jamie Foxx, who plays ‘Johnny D’ McMillan, a man who was wrongly convicted of murdering a white woman in the 1980s.

Joining Jordan are Jamie Redknapp and Romesh Ranganathan, who’ll be discussing the new series of A League of Their Own.