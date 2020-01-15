Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa…
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7: 30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Actor Michael B Jordan will sit on the sofa tonight, chatting to Alex and Matt about his new film Just Mercy. The Black Panther and Creed star plays real-life civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson in the legal drama, which is currently showing in UK cinemas. He stars alongside Jamie Foxx, who plays ‘Johnny D’ McMillan, a man who was wrongly convicted of murdering a white woman in the 1980s.
Joining Jordan are Jamie Redknapp and Romesh Ranganathan, who’ll be discussing the new series of A League of Their Own.