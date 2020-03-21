who’s-emiway-bantai-&-how-come-he-so-popular?

A boy from small gully of Mumbai to possess caused chaos in the market, popularly referred to as Emiway Bantai. Bilal Shaikh has been which he was christened with but he find the stage name Emiway Bantai to mask his identity. Here’s a bit more of who Emiway Bantai is.

Bilal Shaikh was impressed and incredibly much inspired by Eminem. Therefore he adopted the stage name in a variety of two of his idols Eminem and Lil Wayne and therefore, Emiway Bantai was created. He is an extremely talented fellow with capabilities not to be a rapper but additionally a dancer just, singer, music and songwriter composer, songwriter. Within an orthodox Muslim family, Emiway had to undergo plenty of hardships but as everybody knows that failure may be the key to success therefore he worked hard sufficient reason for lots of effort he learned hip-hop music. Though it was started by him as fun, the fun considered passion and he made his passion become a career.

He started doing work for a café named Hard Rock Café. Making Hindi as his strength, he started making raps in Hindi. Aur Bantai was his first rap that has been an immense success in 2014 and there is no stopping for him. In 2017, he even had a spat with rapper Raftaar to which he wrote a rap #Sadak and again wrote a disc track Samajh Mein Aaya Kya.

Surely he has all our hearts. Hearing Emiway rap can make you fall in love and recognize that music is way beyond romantic and heartbreak numbers.