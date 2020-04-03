Who’s behind Lambert privatization telephone poll? Pollster won’t say

Passengers make their way to the check-in counter at Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. File photo by J.B. Forbes, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — Three months after Mayor Lyda Krewson effectively killed the city’s consideration of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport, some residents got phone calls from a pollster asking their views on reviving the idea.Among them was Alderman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, an opponent of leasing Lambert to private operators.Green said the call, on the night of March 23, lasted 23 minutes and asked how she would vote on a potential city charter amendment that would authorize spending $1 billion that the city could reap from a lease deal.The questioner, she said, also detailed various possible uses for the money and asked her which would make it more or less likely that she would support leasing the airport.Green said the person calling her worked for a company called Issues and Answers but didn’t say who had commissioned the poll.Peter McGinness, president of Virginia-based Issues and Answers Network Inc., confirmed in a telephone interview with the Post-Dispatch that his company was doing polling recently in St. Louis and that “the airport is one of the issues.”But he said he wasn’t authorized to disclose his company’s client.Green speculated that retired financier Rex Sinquefield might have been behind the poll.Grow Missouri, a nonprofit funded by Sinquefield, paid for the city’s application to the federal government to be allowed to consider privatization and covered millions of dollars in fees to the consultants advising a city working group that considered privatization.Grow Missouri was promised reimbursement from revenue from a lease deal, but only if one was reached.Travis Brown, Grow Missouri’s president and a longtime associate of Sinquefield, did not return phone calls from the Post-Dispatch regarding the poll.Others involved in the now-defunct airport study said they had no role in the poll.“We don’t have anything to do with it,” said Krewson spokesman Jacob Long. Underscoring that, the mayor’s chief of staff, Steve Conway, said Thursday that Krewson has no intention of restarting the Lambert privatization study.Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who had joined Krewson in supporting the study before the mayor pulled the plug Dec. 20, also wasn’t involved with the poll, a Reed aide said.Moreover, leaders of the regional Carpenters Union and the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, who together in January had urged the city to revisit the Lambert lease idea, also said they had no connection to the poll.However, Adolphus Pruitt, who heads the NAACP chapter, reiterated that he is looking into the idea of a petition drive to try to put a pro-privatization charter amendment before voters. But he said no committee has been formed at this point to do that.Green, in a Facebook post, said the poll questioner told her that the charter amendment would allow the aldermanic president to spend $1 billion in subject areas such as increasing police, affordable housing, repurposing school buildings and job training geared toward the building trades.Green said another item listed was passenger and freight transportation including the Hyperloop, a futuristic, high-speed pneumatic tube system that would link St. Louis and Kansas City. Brown is on a state task force looking at the idea.Green said the questioner then ran down what Green called “a smorgasbord” of specific spending items and asked her how including each in a lease package would influence her vote.City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, in a response on Facebook to Green’s post about the poll, said a friend of hers got a similar call a day earlier. A few other people posting responses said they also got the calls. Green in an interview said “it was really poor judgment to try to restart something that so many thought was flawed from the very beginning.” She also complained the calls were made when the public is focused on the coronavirus crisis. Supporters of privatization say that leasing the airport to private companies could result in major Lambert improvements and provide a financial shot in the arm to the city. Pruitt, with the NAACP, is especially concerned about aiding impoverished areas.Opponents say the city shouldn’t give up day-to-day control of a key asset and that a private operator would put bottom-line profit ahead of public service.

