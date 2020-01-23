whoopi-goldberg-moved-to-tears-as-sir-patrick-stewart-offers-return-to-star-trek-for-picard-season-2

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Sir Patrick Stewart made Whoopi Goldberg an offer she quite literally couldn’t refuse during The View yesterday as he invited her to join the cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2.

Whoopi starred as Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation in the 1988 season two premiere, trusted pal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and member of the El-Aurian alien race.

Obviously, she killed it, became a huge fan favourite and was destined to return for the Amazon Prime Video series, which launches its reboot tomorrow (January 24).

Reuniting with Whoopi on the US talk show, Patrick, 79, began: ‘Im here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi.

‘Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.’

Amid huge applause from the studio audience, the Oscar winner choked up and explained: ‘I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time ever.’

The 64-year-old struggled to speak through her shock, but, of course, said yes because imagine how awkward it could have been if she said no.

So, looks like we’re getting Guinan back in Picard season two, joining the likes of Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco, who have reprised their roles as Seven of Nine and Third of Five respectively.

Picard has already been renewed for season two, thankfully for Whoopi, and if our review is anything to go by you’ll be gobbling it up all weekend.

Star Trek: Picard launches tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.





