whole-roasted-salmon-with-lemon-and-herbs-recipe

This salmon is surprisingly easy, letting the oven do the work; just keep it simple and give yourself time.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

SERVES

eight

INGREDIENTS

Glug of olive oil

1 fennel bulb, sliced

4 garlic cloves, finely sliced

1 medium white onion, peeled and sliced

14 new potatoes, scrubbed but unpeeled, halved lengthways

½ bunch curly parsley

½ bunch tarragon

½ bunch dill

1 unwaxed lemon

1 x 2.5kg whole salmon, skin on, gutted

125ml white wine

METHOD