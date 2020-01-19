whole-roasted-duck-with-orange,-garlic-and-rosemary-recipe

Some argue that cooking sous-vide is better, but for me it cannot compare to oven-roast or pan-roasted in terms of flavour. Whole roast duck is a more unusual choice than chicken or beef, because it’s not so widely available in supermarkets: but if you can seek out a great quality, whole duck, all you need to do is season it and bung it in the oven. I bought mine from the Cornish Duck Co, which won the award for best producer at the BBC Food and Farming Awards 2019.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 50 minutes, plus resting

SERVES

six

INGREDIENTS

½ bulb of garlic, peeled

Leaves from 2 sprigs of rosemary

1 orange, zest grated and the rest of the skin and flesh chopped

Grated nutmeg

2 tbsp sea salt

1 whole, oven-ready duck weighing approximately 2kg

A small handful of rosemary and thyme sprigs

METHOD