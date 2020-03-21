Who will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4: Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone?

While plans for the fourth installment of Krrish are being framed and the project will begin as soon as producer-director Rakesh Roshan recovers from his illness (contrary to reports no other director will be roped in ) there is renewed speculation that Priyanka Chopra who co-starred with Hrithik Roshan in the first three segments of Krrish would be back in the fourth segment.

Earlier it was rumoured that Priyanka due to her commitments abroad would not be able to join the Krrish team for the fourth time. But now sources say, Priyanka has accepted the Roshans’ invitation to return to their pet franchise, whenever Krrish 4 is made.

With Priyanka’s growing global popularity who knows where the caped super-hero would fly to this time? However, the other option for Krrish 4 that director Rakesh Roshan is seriously considering is Deepika Padukone.

A source close to the development informs, “Yes, Deepika is being strongly considered. Firstly, Hrithik and Deepika have never been paired together before. And they are keen to work together. A fresh A-list pairing would definitely boost the box-office prospects of Krrish 4. As far as Priyanka Chopra is concerned, yes, the Roshans are committed to casting her in the Krrish franchise. But her future plans in Bollywood are uncertain.”