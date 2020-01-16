who-will-replace-sandi-toksvig-on-the-great-british-bake-off?-have-your-say

Sandi Toksvig has announced she is stepping down from her role as presenter on The Great British Bake Off and honestly, we’re all gutted.

Channel 4 are currently on the look-out for a replacement after the 61-year-old comedian said she wanted to spend more time with her other work projects.

We’ve got a round-up of the runners and riders who could be about to step forward for a job in the famous tent – and you can have your say.

Jo Brand

Jo Brand is currently the host of The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice, so it puts her in the prime position to replace Sandi.

On the Channel 4 spin-off, Jo meets the eliminated baker and even gets to joke about the creations the audience bring in for her, which aren’t always on a par with what’s gone on in the tent.

Jo has also previously presented The Great Sport Relief Bake Off and The Great Comic Relief Bake Off when the franchise was on the BBC, meaning her jam-packed CV is surely at the top of the pile.

Julian Barrett

Julian Barratt, left (©GETTY)

Julian Barratt is probably the one all Mighty Boosh fans would love to see.

The surreal comedian is best known as Noel Fielding’s partner on the surreal BBC Three comedy, which ran between 2004 and 2007 after a successful run on stage and radio.

Julian is behind the music for the series and stars as the character, Howard Moon, opposite Noel’s Vince Noir.

Perhaps an outsider choice, but if Channel 4 reunited the Mighty Boosh pair, fans would be at their mercy forever.

Nadiya Hussain

We still get tears in our eyes thinking about the time Nadiya Hussain won The Great British Bake Off in 2015 and gave an emotional victory speech to the camera.

Without a doubt, she is one of the most popular contestants ever to grace the series and has gone on to enjoy a considerably successful career in television since.

Having contributed on The One Show, Loose Women and fronted her own cooking shows, Nadiya is no stranger to being in front of the camera.

What’s more, she’s even presented on The Big Family Cooking Showdown, so the Bake Off could be her next step.

Helena Garcia

Helena Garcia was one of the stand-out contestants from The Great British Bake Off 2019 on account of her blossoming friendship with Noel.

The pair got on like a house on fire after sharing a love for all things spooky, although she was eliminated in Week Five, putting an end to their friendship on the show.

Producers know she gets on well with Noel, but would she be ready for the top job?

Rylan Clark-Neal

Last year was really the year for Rylan Clark-Neal – call it the Rylannaissance, if you will.

He presented on everything from Strictly: It Takes Two, the revamp of Supermarket Sweep and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Rylan is also in for an excellent 2020 as well, after he was announced as the new host of Ready, Steady, Cook!.

With one cooking show already in the bag this year, will he make it two with The Great British Bake Off?

Mary Berry

We can’t help but relish the thought of Queen Mary Berry making a triumphant return to The Great British Bake Off tent.

The 84-year-old was a judge alongside Paul Hollywood between 2010 and 2016, before leaving the show before it went to Channel 4.

Not only is she a national institution, but is there a more perfect combination than Mary and Noel together?

Richard Ayoade

Perhaps best known for his hysterical role as Maurice Moss on The IT Crowd, Richard Ayoade is without a doubt a firm TV favourite.

The 42-year-old shares Noel’s quirky sense of humour and they often pair up together on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year – let us not forget they worked together on the Mighty Boosh as well.

He’s had two years of The Crystal Maze under his belt and could be about to take on another Channel 4 giant.

Sara Cox

Sara Cox (©Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Beloved Sara Cox is without a doubt an experienced presenter, having made a name for herself on BBC Radio before taking over TV, too.

She is known for her quirky humour, just like Noel, and the pair could make an interesting match on The Great British Bake Off.

Sara has actually just stepped down from her presenting gig on The Great Pottery Throw Down, and could be looking for another “Great” show to take on next.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year