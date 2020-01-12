The Masked Singer has unveiled yet another one of its celebrities, following the third show of the series on Saturday night.

This weekend’s show saw a slight change to the format from the previous weekend’s double bill – as five of the remaining celebs performed in their bid to remain masked for a little longer.

The bottom two then found themselves fighting to stay in the competition in a sing-off, with the result decided by the judges.

So just who was unmasked this week – and who was actually inside that costume?

Here’s what you need to know…

Who was unmasked on The Masked Singer last night?

Saturday night’s show saw Duck go against Chameleon in the sing-off, following the studio audience vote.

The judges chose to save Duck, following their performance of Ave Maria in the sing-off – knocking Chameleon, who had sung Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours in their bid to keep their place, out of the competition.

And there was a surprise for the panel when Chameleon was revealed to be The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins – especially for Rita Ora, who had professed to have a bit of a crush on the character and had guessed it could be anyone from Anthony Joshua to Stormzy.

‘I’m so happy it’s you,’ Rita said. ‘You are one of the best performers…you’re so energetic and no wonder you have that presence and I knew it and I felt it even through your mask.

‘I’ve absolutely gone red,’ she added, ‘I can’t do this any more.’

Justin told the panel that he was ‘really flattered’ by all the suggestions that he could be an athlete, and told them: ‘I did [the show] because I wanted to show you guys that I’m still alive.’

Earlier in the show each contestant had revealed two lies and one truth about themselves – with Justin claiming to have won three Bafta awards (in fact The Darkness won three Brit awards), and said that he often got wet doing his job – leaving Davina to believe that he could be Tom Daley.

Who made it through to the next round of The Masked Singer?

Hedgehog, Unicorn and Queen Bee all got to keep their masks on after being voted through by the studio audience.

Next weekend’s show will see the other five celebrities – Monster, Tree, Daisy, Fox and Octopus – take to the stage, with one of them being unmasked before the show is over.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV at 7pm.

