The masks are gradually coming off on The Masked Singer – with the fourth celebrity of the series revealed on Saturday night.

This week’s show saw the remaining five contestants – Octopus, Fox, Tree, Monster and Daisy – performing in their bid to remain in the competition, and keep their identity secret a little longer.

But as usual, one more person had to hang up their costume and reveal to the nation who they really were.

So just who was unmasked this week? Here’s what you need to know…

Who was the fourth celebrity unmasked on The Masked Singer last night?

Saturday night’s show saw Tree voted out of the competition following a sing-off against Octopus, who was also in the bottom two.

After Octopus has delivered a rendition of Ariana Grande’s One Last Time – surprising the judges with a few operatic notes – the judges chose to keep them in the competition, leaving Tree to be unmasked.

And he was revealed as football legend Teddy Sheringham MBE – surprising the panel, who had established that a footballer was behind the mask but didn’t manage to guess exactly who.

‘You were round and about but not close enough,’ Teddy told them afterwards.

‘We all sing quite a lot at home and I thought my best shot was better than what I’ve performed – but I’m glad I did it,’ he added before admitting he had had ‘sleepless nights’ trying to remember his song lyrics.

Teddy revealed earlier in the show prior to being unmasked that he was ‘part of a forest’ – a reference to his time at Nottingham Forest – while admitting he was ‘going to grin and bear it’ at one point was a reference to his name.

Who is left on The Masked Singer?

Eight celebrities remain on the show – with their identities still being kept a secret, although that hasn’t stopped a whole lot of speculation over who they might be.

Saturday’s show saw Octopus, Fox, Monster and Daisy make it through to next week, where they will join Hedgehog, Queen Bee, Duck and Unicorn – with all eight performing on next weekend’s instalment.

Previous shows have seen Butterfly unmasked as EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and Pharaoh revealed to be former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, while last weekend saw Chameleon unmasked as The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV at 7pm.





