Who was Nkosi Johnson? Today's Google Doodle celebrates pioneering child campaigner

Today’s Google Doodle is honouring the life and legacy of the late pioneering campaigner Nkosi Johnson.

Born on this day in 1989, Nkosi campaigned for the equal rights of children with AIDs before the disease took his life in 2001.

Today’s Doodle honours his life and the legacy of a voice for change heard by millions around the world.

Here’s all you need to know about Nkosi Johnson.

(Getty)

Who was Nkosi Johnson?

Nkosi was born Xolani Nkosi in Johannesburg, South Africa. He was HIV-positive from birth and never knew his father, and was adopted by public relaions officer Gail Johnson from an AIDS care centre when his mother became unable to care for him.

Nkosi first hit the headlines in 1997 when a nearby primary school refused to accept him as a pupil because of his infection, with the incident soon reaching the highest political level.

In response, his foster mother organized workshops to educate people about AIDs, and her efforts led Parliament to pass legislation that required schools to uphold anti-discrimination policies that protected children like Nkosi. The school later reversed its decision to accept the boy.

His own mother died the year he started school, and Nkosi’s health begen to deteiorate – neverthless, he began to speak publicly about living as a child with AIDS, with millions around the world hearing this young child speak.

His efforts helped destigamtise the global perspective on people affected by the disease, and together with Gail, they established Nkosi’s Haven, an NGO still active today that provides a safe home and healthcare for families affected by AIDS.

As a campaigner for children with AIDs Nkosi spoke at a number of high-profile events, including being keynote speaker at the International AIDs Conference.

In his speech he said: ““Care for us and accept us – we are all human beings. We are normal. We have hands. We have feet. We can walk, we can talk, we have needs just like everyone else – don’t be afraid of us – we are all the same.”

He sadly died in 2001, when he was just 12-years-old. In honour of his efforts to raise awareness of the disease, the International Children’s Peace Prize was created in 2005.

Each year the award, a “Nkosi” statuette, is given to a young winner celebrated for promoting children’s rights.

Nkosi is buried at the Westpark Cemetary in Johannesburg.