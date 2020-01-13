who-should-win?-vote-for-your-2020-oscar-winners 

Todd Phillips, director of The Joker, may well be laughing after today’s announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominations. The film’s radical take on the Batman villain Joker has earned it 11 nominations ahead of the February 8 awards ceremony. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 also lead this year’s Oscar nominations pack.

But who do you want to see win an Oscar at this year’s 92nd Academy Awards? Whether Martin Scorsese is your Best Director for The Irishman, or you think Scarlett Johansson should scoop Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story, we want you to vote for you winners in the categories below.