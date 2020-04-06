who-says-true-love-doesn’t-exist-anymore?-the-relationship-of-two-lovers,-thomas-rett-and-lauren-akins

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins have known each other since they were in first grade. They married at the age of 22 and still are an adorable couple. Their love story is like a romance movie that has many captivating moments.

Where they met

Rhett & Akins both are now at the age of 30. They met very early when they were in grade school; both were very close friends. At the age of 15, the romance blossomed between them and they began to date each other since they were in school.

Love comes First

For some years, Rhett & Akins dated other people and he admitted that he was in a serious relationship with someone else for some years that he thought they would marry. He told media that they dated only for six months but they remained Best friends even after their break up.

Celebrated 7 years of marriage: ‘I FIND NEW WAYS TO LOVE YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY’

Akins’ father told Rhett to open up about his lasting feelings for his daughter, which he did at her sister’s graduation party, where they kissed for the first time since high school.

And the journey begins

It seems that Rhett and Akins knew they were made for each other because about six months later, they were engaged to be married. Finally, Thomas Rhett got married to Lauren Akins, on October 12, 2012.

Their family

When it comes to adding their family, they have a unique story.

When they were doing work for a Christian Charity 147 million Orphans, they met a girl child who is now 7 years old. As Akins was struggling to get pregnant, they decided to adopt her. And now they had another surprise that they were expecting. The couple welcomed a daughter named Ada in August 2017.

It has not been an easy road for the couple. But they manifested the saying that with ‘True love’ you can overcome any hardship. Theirs is a love story straight out of the books.