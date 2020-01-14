who-refuses-to-rule-out-human-to-human-spread-in-china’s-mystery-virus-outbreak

The mystery respiratory virus that has hit a city in central China could spark a wider outbreak, with the potential for “limited” transmission between humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

So far 41 people in China have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus – which causes a fever, breathing difficulties and pneumonia – since it was first detected at the start of the month, including a 61-year-old man who died last week.

While clear information about the mysterious virus remains hazy, the WHO said on Tuesday that transmission between humans has not been ruled out.

“From the information that we have it is possible that there is limited human-to-human transmission, potentially among families, but it is very clear right now that we have no sustained human-to-human transmission,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of WHO’s emerging diseases unit.

But there remains no evidence that health workers – usually the most vulnerable in disease outbreaks – have been infected with the new virus, which is the seventh coronavirus to be detected in humans. While most cause mild flu-like symptoms, two strains are much more severe.