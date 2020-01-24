who-plays-pierce-harris-in-emmerdale-and-who-did-the-actor-play-in-coronation-street?

The return of Pierce Harris has left Emmerdale viewers reeling this week, after it was revealed that Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) ex-husband was the one behind Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder.

Although more will be revealed about Pierce’s motives tonight, what we do know is that Graham is gone for good but Pierce’s reappearance will have an impact on residents throughout Emmerdale.

‘It’s safe to say it’ll have repercussions for the whole village as we head into 2020,’ show boss Laura Shaw previously told Metro.co.uk.

As we wait with bated breath to find out more behind the character’s motives, here’s what you need to know about the actor who plays the evil Pierce…

Who plays Pierce Harris in Emmerdale?

Pierce Harris is played by actor Jonathan Wrather.

The 50-year-old Manchester-born star played the villainous Pierce on Emmerdale from 2016 to 2017, during which time his character was first married to teaching assistant Tess before her untimely death and then engaged to Rhona Goskirk.

His union to Rhona ended violently when a divisive marital abuse and rape storyline at the time saw Pierce attack Rhona on their wedding day.

Rhona reported the rape to the police and after a lengthy and stressful trial, Pierce was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for the attack.

Both Jonathan and Zoe were praised for their performances in the difficult storyline.

‘Viewers loved to hate Pierce which is ironic because Jonny couldn’t be a nicer guy!’ actress Zoe Henry has said in the past about her co-star.

Despite their heavy and intensely emotional previous storyline, Zoe has said previously that she still looks back on the last time they worked together ‘fondly’.

She said: ‘I will always look back at this storyline so fondly and a lot of that was down to Jonathan. From my point of view, he is a friend for life. But ask him, he might say something different! He feels like a brother to me and we are a bit silly together. It’s a lovely friendship and I’m really grateful for it.’

Who did Jonathan Wrather play in Coronation Street?

As well as appearing in Emmerdale, Jonathan Wrather also had a role in Coronation Street over 17 years ago.

Jonathan played businessman Joe Carter on the Cobbles from 2002 until 2003.

No stranger to appearing in soaps, Jonathan has also featured in Holby City, Doctors and Casualty in the past, as well as having roles in TV series Waterloo Road and Silent Witness.

Emmerdale continues tonight, Friday 24 January, at 7pm on ITV.

