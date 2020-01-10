who-plays-nate-robinson’s-mum-cara-in-emmerdale?

At long last Emmerdale’s Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) has come face to face with his mother as light is shed on his mysterious parent.

Nate has had a tumultuous relationship with father Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), one which was has been further complicated after he had an affair with Cain’s wife Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

It was Moira who tracked down Nate’s mother, intent on ridding him from the village, blaming him for the breakdown of her marriage to Cain.

Cara Robinson makes an appearance after she discovers Moira passed out in a ditch in a drunken stupor.

She takes Moira to the hospital where she comes face to face with a concerned Nate, who doesn’t seem entirely thrilled to meet her.

And things are set to get a little tenser, as one-time flame Cain confronts Cara about the past demanding to know why she kept her pregnancy with Nate a secret.

Who plays Cara in Emmerdale?

Cara is played by Carryl Thomas, who is no stranger to British TV.

She appeared in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs, in which she played Kelly Boulter from 2003 – 2005.

She also made features in Holby City, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Jo.

More recently she’s starred in Sky TV show The Athena, and an upcoming psychological thriller Death in Shoreditch.

Emmerdale continues tonight on ITV at 7pm

