🔥Who plays Beth Cassidy in Dare Me? Everything you need to know about actress Marlo Kelly🔥

Since it arrived on Netflix earlier this month, Dare Me has viewers gripped with its intriguing tale of competitive high school cheerleaders.

Set in a small town in the American Midwest, Dare Me tells the story of best friends Addy Hanlon and Beth Cassidy, whose relationship is put to the test by the arrival of new coach Colette French.

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Megan Abbott (who serves as showrunner on the series), Dare Me launched in America towards the end of last year, but was only released on the streaming service internationally on March 20.

Here’s all you need to know about the actress who plays Beth Cassidy, Marlo Kelly.

Dare Me

Who plays Beth Cassidy in Dare Me?

Australian actress Marlo Kelly plays Beth Cassidy in the cheerleading drama, the best friend of Addy Hanlon (Herizen F. Guardiola).​

Who is Marlo Kelly?

The 23-year-old hails from Sydney and got her big break in long-running soap Home and Away as Skye Peters, and has appeared in a few shows since although this is arguably her biggest role since.

And unlike her character Beth, Kelly wasn’t a cheerleader or gymnast at her school, which Bustle describes as an “artsy all girls school” in Sydney.

To delve into her character’s psyche, Kelly read Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar and looked to teen soaps such as Gossip Girl and The O.C. for inspiration.

Speaking to Elite Daily, Kelly said of Beth: “I hope they give [Beth] time. And I also hope that they sometimes look at her with some empathy. I think she deserves and needs some love.

“She can seem quite harsh on the outside but I think underneath there is actually a really beautiful person and I just hope that the audience sees that.”

Kelly told the website that she enjoys playing Beth because acting the mean girl “gives you an opportunity to explore these really awful parts of what a human can be”.

What else has Marlo been in?

Along with appearances on Home and Away from 2015-2016 as Skye Peters, Kelly has also appeared in the TV series Patricia Moore, along with two short movies.

She certainly is, and her profile is littered with arty, Polaroid-style shots of her and with friends, along with promo shots of upcoming projects she is working on, and photos of work she has finished.

It certainly seems like her art school background is coming to the fore on her Instagram account, along with a love of travelling with trips to Canada, America and New Zealand all under her belt recently.

Currently she’s got just over 63,000 followers. You can keep up to date with her account here @marlokelly.

Dare Me season one is available to stream on Netflix now.