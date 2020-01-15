Home ENTERTAINMENT Who left Love Island? All the dumpings and exits from the villa

Who left Love Island? All the dumpings and exits from the villa

By
Mary Smith
-
8
0
who-left-love-island?-all-the-dumpings-and-exits-from-the-villa

Not everyone will be lasting six weeks in the South African villa…

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Ollie Williams. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052




Things are hotting up in Love Island, with cracking on, coupling up and mugging off now in full swing.

Our Love Island cast will be hoping to last as long as they can in the brand new South African villa as they go on the hunt for true love, a share of £50,000 and a teeth-whitening endorsement.

But not all of our singletons will make it through the competition’s six-week stretch, with recouplings, dumpings and the dreaded arrival of Laura Whitmore always threatening to shake things up.

Who was the most recent unlucky islander to have bid their farewell? Here’s all you need to know…

Who left Love Island?

Ollie Love Island ©ITV

Ollie Williams is the first of our Love Island 2020 cast to depart the villa after just three days.

The 23-year-old, who found his time in the villa marred with controversy, decided to quit the villa after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he said in a statement obtained by RadioTimes.com. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here