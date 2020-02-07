who-killed-malcolm-x?-55-years-on-the-case-may-be-reopened

The latest headlines in your inbox

Civil rights campaigner Malcolm X died 55 years ago after he was gunned down on a stage at the Audubon Ballroom.

Three men were convicted of activist’s murder but two of them maintained their innocence.

The assassination has long been subject to conspiracy theories with some thinking people who were involved got away.

A six-part documentary called “Who Killed Malcolm X?” landed on Netflix on Friday February 7.

It takes a deep dive into the killing and what has happened since.

Talmadge Hayer, Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson were all jailed for Malcolm X’s death.

Hayer, who changed his name to Mujahid Abdul Hailm, admitted that he had been involved in the assassination but said the other two defendants were innocent.

All three were jailed for life.

Halim later provided written statements reaffirming his view that the co-convicted were innocent.

But the case was not re-opened so Johnson – later known as Khalil Islam – and Butler – who took the name Muhammad Abdul Aziz – both spent around twenty years in prison.

Islam died in 2009 still maintaining he had not even been in the Audubon on the infamous February 21.

Aziz was paroled in 1985 and also denies being one of the killers.

Halim’s signed statements in the late 1970s named four members of a Newark Nation of Islam mosque as his co-conspirators.

The names have never been revealed and the case remains closed.

Many part-time detectives have looked into the murder and there may be some good news on the horizon for them.

The Manhattan District Attorney is reviewing whether to re-open the investigation, which could reveal a whole trove of new evidence.

David Shanies, a lawyer who with the Innocence Project represents Aziz, said told the New York Times that he is looking forward to working with prosecutors “to see that justice is done”.