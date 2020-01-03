who-is-will-speck-as-he’s-pictured-holidaying-with-jennifer-aniston-in-mexico

Jennifer Aniston has been linked to a new famous face, following her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The Friends actress has been spotted spending time with Will Speck, with pictures emerging of the pair on holiday together in Mexico.

Photos showed the pair enjoying a day at the beach, with the 50-year-old seen covering her face with her hand, beneath a sunhat, while the director could be seen beside her.

It is thought that they have been joined on the New Year getaway by Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, as well as Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka – with Will ringing his 50th birthday in on the trip.

And it seems the pair spent Christmas Eve together just last week, as he shared a boomerang of himself and the Morning Show star larking around on his story.

He simply captioned the clip ‘xx’.

Jennifer and Will have actually known each other for years, and the actress appearing in two of his films in the past – The Switch and most recently Office Christmas Party.

They could be seen looking pally as they posed for pictures together on the red carpet for the premiere of the Switch, back in 2010.

And they have also been seen enjoying dinners together in the past, most recently after Jen’s Morning Show stint in October.

Aside from working with Jen, Will helmed Blades of Glory with co-director Josh Gordon, and their short film Culture was nominated for an Oscar back in 1997.

While it is not yet known if they are anything more than friends, an insider has claimed the duo definitely have a ‘special connection’.

‘Jennifer and Will have a very special connection and he’s definitely a candidate to be more than just a friend at this point,’ they told Women’s Day.

‘He’s witty, compassionate, sensitive and has a real sense of adventure and ambition, which ticks a lot of boxes in what Jen’s looking for in a guy.’

Jennifer ended her marriage to Parks and Recreation star Will in 2018, two years after tying the knot.

But she recently insisted that she’s not about to give up on love for good.

Speaking about falling in love once again, the 50-year-old said: ‘Because it’s fantastic. It’s absolutely a beautiful thing.

‘I mean I also think it’s the way we really get to know ourselves by being vulnerable enough to let love in.’

She explained that despite ‘loving many people’, it’s always ‘worth it’.

‘Even when it’s scary, even when it hurts. It’s always going to be worth it,’ she added to People.

‘I also feel for people that have really calloused up around it and just won’t let it in anymore. What missed opportunities.

‘I’ve loved many people. And I love that even the cracks in those loves are still beautiful. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for each and every one of them.

‘My friendships keep me true and they keep me real… And vice versa. It’s a beautiful exchange.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Jennifer and Will for a comment.





