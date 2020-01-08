who-is-white-house-farm-actress-cressida-bonas-and-what-else-has-she-been-in?

The murders at White House Farm will be recounted in ITV’s chilling new six-part series, White House Farm.

The drama will revolve around one fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse.

Freddie Fox will play murderer Jeremy Bamber while actress – and ex of Prince Harry – Cressida Bonas will play his sister and victim, Sheila Caffell.

The cast also includes Game of Thrones actor and brother of Lily Allen, Alfie Allen, Mark Addy, Stephen Graham and Alexa Davis.

Ahead of its launch tonight, we look at who Cressida Bonas is, and what she’s been in so far.

Cressida comes from fine stock and is the granddaughter of Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe.

She’s also the daughter of ‘It girl’ and darling of the swinging Sixties, Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon.

Cressida and Prince Harry dated from 2012 to 2014 after they were apparently introduced to one another by Princess Eugenie in May 2012.

They’re still on good terms, and she even secured an invite to the Royal Wedding in 2018.

These days, the model and actress is engaged to Surveyor Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

What else has Cressida Bonas been in?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Cressida previously starred in TV mini-series Doctor Thorne as well as horror flick, The Bye Bye Man and 2017 drama, Tulip Fever, where she joined Cara Delevingne, Jack O’Connell and Matthew Morrison.

While her screen acting portfolio is relatively modest, she has roles in several London-based stage productions under her belt, such as An Evening with Lucian Freud and Gasby.

The 30-year-old has also modelled for Burberry and Mulberry and features in James Arthur’s Naked video.

White House Farm starts tonight, Wednesday 8 January at 9pm on ITV.

MORE: White House Farm cast: Sheila Caffell actress Cressida Bonas horrified by treatment of Jeremy Bamber’s murder victim

MORE: What the White House Farm cast look like compared to their real life counterparts





