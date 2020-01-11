who-is-unicorn-on-the-masked-singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm and it seems everyone is wondering who the performers behind the masks are.

Unicorn was one of the most fabulous characters to dazzle viewers last weekend.

But despite the colour, flamboyance, and sheer talent, many are baffled as to who is behind the glittery facade.

Unicorn sang a stunning rendition of Kate Bush’s Babooshka and while some thought they’d cracked the code, others seemed to be puzzled.

Is Unicorn John Barrowman?

The prevailing theory is without a doubt that Unicorn’s bright exterior is hiding John Barrowman.

The Dancing On Ice judge is recognisable on account of his bold American accent.

Furthermore, the clues seemed to back up that familiar voice too.

In episode one we learned Unicorn is a “show-pony” and “loves to stand out from the crowd”, something John undoubtedly does on a regular basis.

He also addressed his potential involvement with The Masked Singer when he appeared on Dancing On Ice last weekend.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby grilled him on whether he was Unicorn, and ever the teaser, John said he wouldn’t tell them, but if he did have the glittery costume, he wouldn’t part with it easily.

Is John Barrowman actually Unicorn?

Is Unicorn Louie Spence?

Some fans wondered if John was too obvious and started to look elsewhere – chiefly to Louie Spence.

Fans will remember Louie from Pineapple Dance Studios, a fly-on-the-wall documentary which introduced some of the biggest characters from the dancing hub to millions across the nation.

Louie, who used to be their artistic director, made a name for himself thanks to his flamboyance, talent, and loveable nature – seems a little similar to Unicorn, no?

What’s more, he was a theatrical sort who could certainly change his voice at the drop of a hat.

Is Unicorn Adam Lambert?

Without a doubt, Unicorn was a talent and showed off his vocal range last weekend.

Some, including the judges, pondered whether they had just seen another stunning performance from Adam Lambert.

After finishing runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Adam went on to perform as the lead singer of Queen, while also enjoying success as a solo artist.

It goes without saying he is a serious talent who could easily blast through a version of Babooshka, but would he appear on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV