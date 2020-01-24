who-is-unicorn-on-the-masked-singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm and it seems everyone is wondering who the performers behind the masks are.

Unicorn was one of the most fabulous characters to dazzle viewers.

But despite the colour, flamboyance, and sheer talent, many are baffled as to who is behind the glittery facade. Here at RadioTimes.com we’re with you every step of the way as we try and crack who is behind the mask.

Is Unicorn John Barrowman?

The prevailing theory is without a doubt that Unicorn’s bright exterior is hiding John Barrowman.

The Dancing On Ice judge is recognisable on account of his bold American accent.

Furthermore, the clues seemed to back up that familiar voice too.

In episode one we learned Unicorn is a “show-pony” and “loves to stand out from the crowd”, something John undoubtedly does on a regular basis.

He also addressed his potential involvement with The Masked Singer when he appeared on Dancing On Ice last weekend.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby grilled him on whether he was Unicorn, and ever the teaser, John said he wouldn’t tell them, but if he did have the glittery costume, he wouldn’t part with it easily.

Is Unicorn Jake Shears?

American Jake Shears has never been one to shy away from the limelight.

He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his band Scissor Sisters and is known for his flamboyant performances and costumes.

Jake grew up on San Juan Island, Washington, before moving to the big lights of New York.

What’s more, those high notes Unicorn smashed out are undoubtedly something Jake is more than comfortable with.

Is Unicorn Matthew Morrison?

With the clue of moving to the big city (and Unicorn holding an apple in his hooves), Rita Ora believes Broadway star and Glee actor Matthew Morrison is a fair guess.

But with Morrison a dance captain on rival BBC One show The Greatest Dancer, could he really be on both shows?

Is Unicorn Adam Lambert?

Without a doubt, Unicorn was a talent and showed off his vocal range last weekend.

Some, including the judges, pondered whether they had just seen another stunning performance from Adam Lambert.

After finishing runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Adam went on to perform as the lead singer of Queen, while also enjoying success as a solo artist.

It goes without saying he is a serious talent who could easily blast through a version of Babooshka, but would he appear on The Masked Singer?

Is Unicorn Louie Spence?

Some fans wondered if John was too obvious and started to look elsewhere – chiefly to Louie Spence.

Fans will remember Louie from Pineapple Dance Studios, a fly-on-the-wall documentary which introduced some of the biggest characters from the dancing hub to millions across the nation.

Louie, who used to be their artistic director, made a name for himself thanks to his flamboyance, talent, and loveable nature – seems a little similar to Unicorn, no?

What’s more, he was a theatrical sort who could certainly change his voice at the drop of a hat.

