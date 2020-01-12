who-is-unicorn-in-the-masked-singer?-top-theories-and-clues-so-far

The Masked Singer has made its mark on the UK already, with viewers left baffled as they try to work out who the celebrities are behind those elaborate costumes.

And one contestant who’s kept everybody very puzzled is the Unicorn, who’s made it through two rounds of the show so far with a couple of colourful performances.

Everybody thought they’d cracked the identity of the sparkly-masked character – but now nobody’s quite sure.

So just what are the clues and theories surrounding the Unicorn’s identity? Here’s what we know so far…

Who is The Masked Singer’s Unicorn?

The Unicorn has revealed that they grew up on a small island and then moved to the big city – holding a big apple as they said so, hinting that they moved to New York from where they grew up.

They’ve admitted to being theatrical and standing out from the crowd, describing themselves as ‘a bit of a show pony’ – while their rainbow-coloured mane suggests they are a member of the LGBT community.

Following the Unicorn’s debut on last weekend’s show singing Kate Bush’s Babushka, many viewers suggested that Unicorn was in fact John Barrowman – leading Holly Willoughby to ask John if it was him during Dancing On Ice the next evening.

John – who is a judge on the skating show this series – refused to confirm or deny the rumours – and his use of the word ‘fabulous’ in this weekend’s VT made viewers suspect him even more.

However others have suggested that Unicorn could be Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears.

They’ve also speculated that it could perhaps be Glee star Kevin McHale – while the panel have speculated that Adam Lambert, Louie Spence, Neil Patrick Harris or even NSYNC’s JC Chasez could be behind the mask.

Unicorn confused everybody further on Saturday night when each of the disguised celebs were given the chance to reveal two lies and one truth about themselves – with Unicorn revealing a liking for pineapple, saying they had a famous girlfriend and that acting changed their life.’

Who could it be? We’ll just have to keep watching….

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV at 7pm.





