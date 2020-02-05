Who is Tiffany Trump's boyfriend Michael Boulos? Inside their relationship

The hottest luxury and A List news

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany and her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos appear to be going strong – the couple often posts Instagram shots together and they recently went to the President’s State of the Union address together.

Tiffany’s sister Ivanka shared a a behind-the-scenes photo of Trump’s children with their partners on the day of the address, including Tiffany alongside Michael Boulos. Boulos is the furthest person on the right, wearing a blue suit.

The couple were joined by Ivanka and Tiffany’s brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as their wives Kimberly Guilfoyle and Laralea Trump respectively. Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner also joined her.

Last December, Trump, 26, and her beau Boulos, 22, also attended the Kuwait-America Foundation’s gala dinner at the Kuwait Embassy in D.C. Her boyfriend posted a photo of the black tie gala on Instagram.

But where did they meet? And does her Dad approve?

If you’re keen to find out more about Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend, keep reading.

Who is Tiffany Trump and how is she related to the President?

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of President Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples.

Born in 1993, the 26-year-old is the only child from her parents’ marriage and is currently studying law at Georgetown Law, Washington D.C.

Who is her boyfriend Michael Boulos?

After breaking up with her long-time boyfriend Ross Mechanic in the spring of last year, the youngest Trump daughter confirmed she’s dating wealthy Nigerian Michael Boulos.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, where his family owns “a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction,” making him (on paper at least) a perfect fit for a Trump in-law.

He went to an international school in Nigeria and is now based in London.

Tiffany Trump and her new boyfriend Michael Boulos attend New York Fashion Week on September 3, 2018. (Getty Images)

How did Tiffany Trump meet Michael Boulos?

While vacationing in Greece with Lindsay Lohan in July, Trump began dating Boulos. But it wasn’t just a summer fling as the pair are still going strong.

Does Donald Trump approve of Michael Boulos?

Her father infamously referred to Nigeria as a “sh**hole country,” but since Tiffany brought Boulos to Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach last year, and also the White House (as a picture of them together on her Instagram account reveals), it appears the President supports the match.

After Donald Trump’s controversial comments about Nigeria, he met with the Nigerian president in April and said he’d like to visit his country. Now he could have a local expert in the family.

