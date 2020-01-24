who-is-the-masked-singer?-spoilers,-theories-and-clues-revealed

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Daisy?

Daisy – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Cant Feel My Face – The Weeknd Week 2: I Can’t Make You Love Me – Bonnie Raitt Clues: Real name is based upon the seeds she grew from

Relaxed by fishing

Possibly American

Wants to stay in the UK for a long time

Has a “bright” personality Guesses: Kelis

Ashley Roberts

Lindsay Lohan

Who is Fox?

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week 1: Call Me – Blondie Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer Clues: Collects teapots

Found on the East End but likes to spend time in the country

Silver fox

Party animal Guesses: Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Who is Monster?

Monster – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Happy – Pharrell Week 2: Can’t Help Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley Clues: American accent

Feasted on a lot of awards

Large monster arms

Hero is Tony Hadley

Big, bright and bold personality

Teased he is CeeLo Green Guesses: Cee Lo Green

LL Cool J

Jamie Foxx

Big Narstie

will.i.am

Who is Octopus?

Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin Clues: Does weight training

Has links to catwalks

Wants to be a “role-model”

Maybe American

Signed a record-breaking deal

Australian – Links to Jason Donovan during Neighbours era

Linked to The Apprentice Guesses: Kylie Minogue

Danni Minogue

Holly Valance

Ashley Roberts

Courtney Act

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week One: Alive – Sia Week Two: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi Clues: Child star/famous when she was younger

A wild card

Several accents

“Joker of the pack”

Law maker

Activist Guesses: Nicola Roberts

Jesy Nelson

Charlotte Church

Who is Duck?

Duck – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 2: Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna Clues: Speaks German and Italian

Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her

She once sang happy birthday to someone “legendary”

Can be a “softie”

Sporty and likes to push herself

Shy and quiet Guesses: Denise Lewis

Skin

Mel C

Dame Kelly Holmes

Lucie Donlan

Who is Unicorn?

Unicorn – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush Week 2: Juice – Lizzo Clues:

Grew up on a small island but was drawn to the big city

A “show pony” who loves to stand out from the crowd

Travelled on a private plane

American/Canadian accent

Uses John Barrowman’s phrase – “Fabulous” Guesses: John Barrowman

Matthew Morrison

Adam Lambert

Jake Shears

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week Two: Shine – Take That Week One: Black Magic – Little Mix Clues: Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to “have a ball”

Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm

More active at night

More introverted than you might think

Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray Guesses: Michael Ball

Alfie Boe

Michael Crawford

Jack Whitehall

