who-is-the-masked-singer?-spoilers,-theories-and-clues-revealed

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.
For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.
We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.
Contents
- 1 Who is Daisy?
- 2 Who is Fox?
- 3 Who is Monster?
- 4 Who is Octopus?
- 5 Who is Queen Bee?
- 6 Who is Duck?
- 7 Who is Unicorn?
- 8 Who is Hedgehog?
Who is Daisy?
Daisy – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Cant Feel My Face – The Weeknd
Week 2: I Can’t Make You Love Me – Bonnie Raitt
Clues:
- Real name is based upon the seeds she grew from
- Relaxed by fishing
- Possibly American
- Wants to stay in the UK for a long time
- Has a “bright” personality
Guesses:
- Kelis
- Ashley Roberts
- Lindsay Lohan
Who is Fox?
Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Call Me – Blondie
Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer
Clues:
- Collects teapots
- Found on the East End but likes to spend time in the country
- Silver fox
- Party animal
Guesses:
- Denise Van Outen
- Samantha Womack
- Rita Simons
Who is Monster?
Monster – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Happy – Pharrell
Week 2: Can’t Help Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley
Clues:
- American accent
- Feasted on a lot of awards
- Large monster arms
- Hero is Tony Hadley
- Big, bright and bold personality
- Teased he is CeeLo Green
Guesses:
- Cee Lo Green
- LL Cool J
- Jamie Foxx
- Big Narstie
- will.i.am
Who is Octopus?
Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid
Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin
Clues:
- Does weight training
- Has links to catwalks
- Wants to be a “role-model”
- Maybe American
- Signed a record-breaking deal
- Australian – Links to Jason Donovan during Neighbours era
- Linked to The Apprentice
Guesses:
- Kylie Minogue
- Danni Minogue
- Holly Valance
- Ashley Roberts
- Courtney Act
Who is Queen Bee?
Queen Bee – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week One: Alive – Sia
Week Two: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Clues:
- Child star/famous when she was younger
- A wild card
- Several accents
- “Joker of the pack”
- Law maker
- Activist
Guesses:
- Nicola Roberts
- Jesy Nelson
- Charlotte Church
Who is Duck?
Duck – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week 2: Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna
Clues:
- Speaks German and Italian
- Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her
- She once sang happy birthday to someone “legendary”
- Can be a “softie”
- Sporty and likes to push herself
- Shy and quiet
Guesses:
- Denise Lewis
- Skin
- Mel C
- Dame Kelly Holmes
- Lucie Donlan
Who is Unicorn?
Unicorn – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush
Week 2: Juice – Lizzo
Clues:
- Grew up on a small island but was drawn to the big city
- A “show pony” who loves to stand out from the crowd
- Travelled on a private plane
- American/Canadian accent
- Uses John Barrowman’s phrase – “Fabulous”
Guesses:
- John Barrowman
- Matthew Morrison
- Adam Lambert
- Jake Shears
Who is Hedgehog?
Hedgehog – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week Two: Shine – Take That
Week One: Black Magic – Little Mix
Clues:
- Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to “have a ball”
- Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm
- More active at night
- More introverted than you might think
- Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray
Guesses:
- Michael Ball
- Alfie Boe
- Michael Crawford
- Jack Whitehall
