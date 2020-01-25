who-is-the-masked-singer-panellist-davina-mccall?

The American sensation, The Masked Singer, has finally hit UK shores, and a celebrity panel will soon be guessing who is actually the Unicorn, the Monster and the Tree.

Big Brother legend Davina McCall will be one of the panel playing the singing guessing game, which is only the latest gig in a long and varied television career.

Davina McCall – age and social media

Age: 52

Twitter: @ThisisDavina

Instagram: @davinamccall

When did Davina McCall start her career?

Now an iconic fixture on our TV screens, Davina McCall first started her presenting career in the early ’90s on MTV Europe and ITV game show God’s Gift. However, it was Big Brother that made Davina McCall a household name when she hosted the first series in 2001, and she became the face of the series until it moved to Channel 5 in 2010. She also hosted Celebrity Big Brother and two series of Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

While fronting Big Brother McCall also a regular presenter on the annual Comic Relief telethon, as well as talent shows Got To Dance, Fame Academy and Popstars: The Rivals.

What did Davina McCall do after Big Brother?

Davina McCall on The 100K Drop (Channel 4)

McCall may not be the face of Big Brother anymore, but that certainly hasn’t stopped her from being busy. She hosted both The Million Pound Drop and the recently axed The 100k Drop, reality series The Jump and charity telethon Stand Up to Cancer.

She continues to host Long Lost Family for ITV, and occasionally guest-presents This Morning.

What has Davina McCall said about The Masked Singer?

Speaking to BBC News, McCall described her decision to join the show as a “no brainer.”

“I fell in love with the costumes. The celebrities loved being anonymous and going out there as anyone they wanted to be. It’s an opportunity to reinvent yourself,” she added.

In an interview with the Daily Express, McCall went on to talk about the dynamic between she and her co-hosts.

She said: “Jonathan [Ross] and I have known each other via work for years. I didn’t know Rita [Ora] and I fell in love with her. She is so funny, very loveable. She has so many funny idiosyncrasies. She says the funniest things.”

McCall added: “Ken [Jeong] was brilliant to have there as he is a seasoned pro and has already done two series of the show, it made us feel like we were in safe hands. He was one that told me that people in the USA fake their voices to catch you off guard, which I quickly caught onto.”

She has also been posting on social media about the series, recently saying that she “can’t wait” to see if audiences can guess the top secret celebrity contestants.

One week to go! Can’t wait to see if you can guess who’s behind the mask !! #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/k1nT6IuvVs — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) December 28, 2019

The Masked Singer begins on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 4th January