who-is-the-masked-singer-judge-ken-jeong?

The Masked Singer launched its first series of the UK edition of the show last week, and it was a massive hit drawing in 6.6 million viewers.

The Masked Singer judges are mostly familiar to UK audiences, with Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall sitting on the panel.

The panel is completed by Ken Jeong, who will be temporarily replaced on the show for two weeks by none other than Donny Osmond.

Ahead of the next episode, here’s what you need to know about what else has Ken Jeong done in his career and where might you know him from.

Who is Ken Jeong?

Ken Jeong, 50, is best known as an American stand-up comedian and actor.

He burst to fame with his breakout role in 2009’s The Hangover (and its two sequels).

In the movies he played Mr Chow, an insane, over-the-top character who became an instant hit – and still gets quoted and meme’d over a decade later.

He also starred in over 90 episodes of cult TV comedy Community, playing Ben Chang throughout its first run from 2009 through to 2015.

As well as starring in the first UK series of The Masked Singer, Jeong has judged the first three seasons of The Masked Singer USA alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

Is Ken Jeong married?

The actor-turned-TV-judge has been married to his wife, Tran, since 2004.

The two share two daughters, Zooey and Alexa.

Was Ken Jeong really a doctor?

Before he became a famous actor and comic, Ken Jeong was a practicing physician.

Jeong graduated from Duke University in 1990 and received his doctorate in medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1995.

He had a short-lived sitcom, titled Dr Ken, which was a fictionalised semi-autobiographical take on his experiences.

On the subject of his career change, Ken said he was ‘depressed going back to work’ after appearing in his first movie – Judd Apatow’s 2007 film Knocked Up.

He told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2018: ‘I was very depressed going back to work. I couldn’t go back, it was time to go pro. I didn’t even want to see patients… I didn’t want to see them.’

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1.

