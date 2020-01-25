who-is-the-masked-singer-guest-judge-donny-osmond-who’s-replacing-ken-jeong?

Donny Osmond is going to be on The Masked Singer UK judging panel tonight – filling in for actor and comedian Ken Jeong.

Donny is no stranger to The Masked Singer, having competed as the Peacock on the American version last year.

Now, he’s returning to the franchise but this time he’ll be on the judging panel.

Ahead of his short stint on the show, here’s what you need to know about his career outside The Masked Singer…

Who is Donny Osmond?

Donny, 62, has had a career in showbusiness which has spanned decades – starting with his performing as part of the Osmonds with four of his older brothers in 1963.

Born in 1957 to a Mormon family in Utah, he’s the seventh of nine children, the majority of whom also forged careers for themselves in the spotlight.

He enjoyed teen idol status during his youth and in the early 70s he started his solo career and gave us such hits as Puppy Love and Go Away Little Girl.

In 1978, Donny married Debra Glenn. They have five sons together called Donald Jr (born 1979), Jeremy (born 1981), Brandon (born 1985), Christopher (born 1990) and Joshua (born 1998).

Donny and Debra now have ten grandchildren.

Donny is also no stranger to working in television, having starred with his sister Marie on the popular The Donny & Marie Show from 1976 until 1979.

After something of a lull in his pop music career, Donny found his way back to the US charts with the song Soldier of Love in 1989.

He also provided the singing voice of Li Shang in Mulan for the now-classic bop I’ll Make a Man Out of You.

Nowadays, Donny is something of a mainstay on American TV, having also appeared on and won Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and voicing himself on the cartoon Johnny Bravo.

He’s also appeared in a variety of commercials with other members of the Osmond clan, including a Super Bowl ad for Pepsi Twist, and has performed on Broadway as the likes of Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 90s and as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast from 2006 until 2007.

In 2019, Osmond made it to the final of The Masked singer and revealed himself to be the Peacock after coming in second to rapper T-Pain.

In the end, only one judge, Jenny McCarthy, guessed his identity correctly.

Other guesses were Neil Patrick Harris and ‘Wierd Al’ Yankovic.

Now he’ll be making his The Masked Singer comeback as a judge for a short spell.

He’s filling in for Ken Jeong while the former doctor takes a break from the show, with an ITV rep telling Metro.co.uk that Ken’s absence is down to ‘just scheduling. There were a couple shows Ken couldn’t make.’

The comedian is currently promoting the third series of the American version of The Masked Singer, which is set to kick off on that side of the pond on February 2.

The Masked Singer is next on tonight at 7pm.

