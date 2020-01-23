who-is-the-man-who-killed-graham-in-emmerdale?

Emmerdale stunned fans this evening with a shocking plot twist in the who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) storyline, when the killer was revealed as old village villain, Pierce Harris.

Viewers have seen Graham’s final days played out repeatedly this week, every night from the perspective of a different enemy.

The list of suspects behind Graham’s murder was long enough as it was, including Kim Tate (Claire King), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) Jamie and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and even kind-hearted Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

No-one could have guessed there would be an additional character out for Graham’s blood.

If you’re new to the soap, or your memory doesn’t serve you well, you might be wondering who the mystery killer is.

Who is Graham Foster’s killer?

Graham’s killer is no other than Pierce Harris (Johnathan Wrather) – Rhona Goskirks (Zoe Henry)’s ex-husband who was imprisoned for raping Rhona on their wedding day.

He was jailed back in 2017 and given a sentence of five years.

It was revealed last year that he was to be released on parole which sealed Rhona’s decision to leave the village.

Earlier this month we saw Graham pick up a mysterious phone call from Rhona’s landline, before he headed out and returned later with literal blood on his hands.

Could it have belonged to Pierce, and is Rhona’s evil ex back for good?

Tune in to tomorrow’s episode to find out.

Emmerdale continues tomorrow at 7pm on ITV.

