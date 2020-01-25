who-is-the-hedgehog-on-the-masked-singer?-top-theories-so-far

The Masked Singer has viewers hooked on guessing which celebrity is hiding underneath the costumes.

And as the Chameleon was revealed to be Justin Hawkins, while the Butterfly turned out to be Patsy Palmer, fans were left pondering over who the Hedgehog is.

Over the course of the past month, a string of clues have been dished up seeing the judges try and pinpoint a famous face to the prickly character.

And while they have teased a number of A-listers, the name that is on everyone’s lips is Michael Ball.

What clues has the Hedgehog given?

The first week saw the Hedgehog walk around a stately home where he revealed that he likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to ‘have a ball’.

On the mantlepiece sat a mask, which looked like the one worn by the Phantom of the Opera, while he also revealed connections to Hairspray.

The mysterious star revealed he had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm, and also joked that he was much more introverted than people might think.

In the first week he performed the song Black Magic by Little Mix, and went onto sing Take That’s Shine.

Who do the judges think the Hedgehog is?

A number of names have been thrown around, however, there appears to be a handful that keep getting mentioned time and time again.

Rita Ora believed the singer could be Michael Crawford, after all, he did play the original Phantom. She has also suggested Jack Whitehall.

Ken Jeong has voiced a number of options but strongly believes Hedgehog is Eddie Izzard.

Davina McCall picked up on the stars posh accent, and commented that he could be Harry Potter actor David Thewlis due to his theatrical background.

Jonathan Ross guessed Ian McKellen, while Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are also popular contenders.

Has Michael Ball ruled himself out?

Rumours started to swirl that Michael Ball was the man behind the mask ever since the Hedgehog made its debut on the show.

However, it seems as though the West End star has shut down speculation, despite joking that he can be prickly.

When talking to Alex Jones on The One Show, he laughed: ‘The Masked Singer, I love this programme. I cannot confirm or deny. But we do know I can be a little prickly.’

The host then told audiences that she’d stop pressing for answers, by adding: ‘We’ll leave it there for now.’

However, as she moved the conversation along, Michael mouthed to the camera: ‘It’s not me,’ but is he double bluffing?

The Masked Singer continues Saturday, at 7pm, on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker says she ‘100%’ believes in aliens: ‘It can’t just be us’

MORE: Louis Tomlinson admits he felt ‘under pressure’ to match One Direction bandmates





