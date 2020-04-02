Who is Tessa Ía in Narcos Mexico? How is she related to any Narcos Mexico star? Check out all details here.

Narcos Mexico is about to get over. And the fans are getting eager to see the third series from now only. So don’t you want to know who Tessa Ía is? And to which Narcos star was she related? Well, we have brought the answer for your doubts through this article.

Netflix’s crime drama series, Narcos Mexico started in the year 2018. It was supposed to be the fourth season of the Narcos series. But then it came up as a spin off series set in Mexico. The series performed well on the screens and now fans want to know more about Tessa Ía and her relation with the series.

About Tessa Ía

Tessa Ía is a Mexican actress who became popular after her Mexican Drama film that is, After Lucia got a top prize at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. She played the role of Alejandra in that movie.

Her mother, Nailea Norvind was also an actress. Whereas, her father was a lawyer. Her full name is Tessa Ía González Norvind. Moreover, her grandmother was a Norwegian-Mexican actress Eva Norvind. Her first film, The Burning Plain released in 2008.

Her next movie came up in 2017. It was a biopic of Rosario Castellanos in which she played the role of Rosario. Rosario was a Mexican Feminist. In addition to these, she is also a singer. Her first album got released in 2016. The album’s name is Correspondencia.

Which character of Narcos Mexico is she related to?

You must be eager to know whom was she associated with in the show. Well, Diego Luna, who starred alongside her in Narcos Mexico was her sister’s husband. Diego Luna’s ex wife, Camila Sodi is Tessa Ía’s sister.