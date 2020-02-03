Who is Taron Egerton's girlfriend Emily Thomas? The Rocketman star is 'really proud' they got back together

The hottest luxury and A List news

Taron Egerton hit the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs with both his girlfriend Emily Thomas and mother Christine at his side.

He and Thomas matched in sleek black outfits, as his mother opted instead for a navy lace dress. The sweet outing was far from the first appearance that the trio have made together, as Thomas regularly accompanied Egerton and his mother to awards shows to support her longtime boyfriend.

For example, they also showed up as his plus twos to the 77th Golden Globes. It was a big night for the star, who won Best Actor in a film – Musical or Comedy for his role in Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

The star previously revealed on Instagram that he rung in his 30th birthday with a romantic getaway with Thomas. Calling it a “magical experience”, he shared a gallery of pictures from their Dominican Republic vacation on the social media platform.

Thomas, who has been his plus one for other high profile events, was seen posing with the Welsh actor on a beach at sunset.

Egerton revealed that they had stayed Casa de Campo Resort and Villas and in one of the pictures, Thomas was photographed in front of a swimming pool and towering palm trees. He said, “I cannot think of a better way to spend the first week of my 31st year than in this gorgeous place…Stunning scenery and incredible people.”

Beyond their sweet trip, Thomas has also previously appeared by his side at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer Party and the Rocketman premiere in May last year.

The Welsh actor even posted a picture on Instagram of him and Thomas together at the fundraiser which he called “a great evening”. Hopefully, this means the start of sharing plenty of #couplesgoals on his page.

But who is Emily Thomas? Thomas also works in the film industry, however she stays behind the scenes as an assistant director. She’s worked on big superhero films including Captain America: The Winter Woldier, Wonder Woman and Justice League according to IMDB.

Egerton and Thomas first started dating in 2016 and were together for two years before a brief breakup.

In March, Egerton told Vogue that he and his assistant director girlfriend broke up in 2018 because they were spending so much time apart focused on their work. Post-breakup, he did what every heartbroken person does when they want to start fresh – got a haircut, which he then showed off on Instagram.

“Unless you’re really vigilant, you can start to occupy separate worlds,” he said. They got back together, which he said made him “really proud.”

His mother, Christine Egerton, also accompanied him to the Rocketman premiere alongside Thomas. Luckily, it looks like he approves of his longtime girlfriend, as they often attend events with Egerton together.

Egerton and his mother are quite close. He previously told the Evening Standard, “When I have troubles in my life, I call my mum. She is rational, sane, functional, normal, and she has wisdom to impart.”

This isn’t the first time that Thomas has had a major brush with celebrity. In 2015, there were rumors that she was dating Tom Cruise when she worked as his on-set assistant for Mission: Impossible. An unnamed source quickly called said rumors “ridiculous.”

At the time, Thomas was actually seeing a carpenter working on the same set, not the action star. To combat the rumors, she changed her Facebook profile picture to one of her and her real beau.

