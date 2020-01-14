who-is-stranger-things’-millie-bobby-brown’s-boyfriend-joseph-robinson?

It seems Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson are an official item as Joseph has shared a picture of the two of them cuddling up in front of a mirror.

The photo, shared on Snapchat, was captioned with ‘Ly x’ which is Young Person for ‘love you’.

As we struggle to get over how cute the two are together, here’s what you need to know about Millie’s new beau…

Who is Joseph Robinson?

Joseph Robinson is the son of England Rugby player and World Cup legend Jason Robinson.

The 17-year-old is already following in his father’s footsteps and has been signed to rugby league club Wigan Warriors.

Millie, 15, was seen in pictures and videos from Jason’s social media from her time holidaying with both her and Joseph’s family in the Maldives in November.

Millie stoked the rumour mill fires by posting a photo of herself in a Wigan Warriors jersey captioned: ‘Things you didn’t expect to see in 2020… @milliebobbybrown is a warrior’.

According to The Sun, Millie met Joseph while staying at the £1,580 a night Soneva Fushi resort – a favourite among the rich and famous.

Previously, Millie dated YouTuber Jacob Sartorius for a year and a half.

She was later linked to Romeo Beckham after they met at a Unicef gala in 2016 and again in 2019, but neither of them ever confirmed whether they were dating.

