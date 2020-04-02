🔥Who is Sir Keir Starmer? Meet the potential new Labour leader🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As the polls close on the Labour leadership election, Sir Keir Starmer is the frontrunner in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Polls opened towards the end of February and closed on April 2, and with the results out on April 4 party members and supporters are now counting down the days until they find out who will be the next leader of the Labour Party.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras entered the race on January 4, and has been favourite to succeed Mr Corbyn for most of the campaign.

The Labourq leadership race has been overshadowed by the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the death of Mr Starmer’s mother-in-law after an accident.

So just who is Sir Keir Starmer? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Sir Keir Starmer and what is his background?​

Sir Keir was born in Southwark in September 1962, the son of a nurse and toolmaker. He studied law at Leeds and Oxford University before becoming a high-flying human rights barrister.

During his time as a barrister, Mr Starmer co-founded Doughty Street Chambers in 1990 and advised David Morris and Helen Steel during their marathon legal battle with McDonald’s which eventually became known as the McLibel case.

He worked as human rights adviser to the Policing Board in Northern Ireland, monitoring compliance of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) with the Human Rights Act, and in 2008 he was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service for England and Wales.

In May 2015 Mr Starmer was elected as the MP for Holborn and St Pancras during the general election that year, later appointed shadow Home Office minister before resigning from the role in 2016.

The Remain-backing MP was appointed Brexit Secretary in 2016, and has continually used the role to question the government’s plans over Brexit.

Married with a son and daughter, Sir Keir was awarded a knighthood in 2014 for “services to law and criminal justice”.

Labour is seeking to regain the trust of northern working class voters, after losing a series of seats to the Conservative Party in former Labour heartlands.

But Sir Keir has been forced to deny suggestions that he is too middle class to lead the party, insisting that he has come from working class roots.

He told the Today Programme: “And, as for the sort of middle-class thrust, as you know, my dad worked in a factory, he was a toolmaker, and my mum was a nurse, and she contracted a very rare disease early in her life that meant she was constantly in need of NHS care.

“So, actually, my background isn’t what people think it is. I know what it’s like. I actually never had been in any workplace other than a factory until I left home for university. I’d never been in an office.

“So the idea that somehow I personally don’t know what it’s like for people across the country in all sorts of different circumstances is just not borne out.

“As a lawyer, that’s the one thing that defines my career – a passion for fighting injustice.”

When did he join the Labour leadership race and what are the odds of him winning?

Mr Starmer joined the leadership race on January 4. According to Oddschecker, he is the clear favourite in the race to succeed Mr Corbyn with his odds at 1/41 to win.

Rebecca Long-Bailey is at 35/1 and Lisa Nandy is at 66/1.

What’s Keir Starmer’s voting history?

The event to announce whether Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, or Sir Keir Starmer will become Labour leader has been cancelled

Mr Starmer’s voting record broadly mirrors his position on the left of the Labour Party, and he is staunchly anti-Brexit.

He has in the past called for a second Brexit referendum, while in an interview with the Guardian last year he set out his case for a “bold and radical Labour government”.

Mr Starmer said his party’s values include opposing “the moral injustice of poverty, inequality, homelessness”. In addition to this, he is a staunch defender of internationalism and human rights.

He has consistently voted for gay rights and same sex marriage, while he has voted for laws to promote equality and human right.

Mr Starmer has also spoken out against anti-Semitism within his party.

When he enterewd the race, he said Labour had lost the public’s trust over a lack of clarity on Brexit, anti-Semitism, and a “feeling that the manifesto was overloaded”.

Who’s his wife Victoria?

Mr Starmer married Victoria Starmer in 2007, with whom he has a 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter.

Mrs Starmer is a barrister, and lives with her husband in a £1.75 million house in Camden, north London.