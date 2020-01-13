who-is-rebecca-in-emmerdale-and-is-she-returning?

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is set to receive some bad news in coming episodes of Emmerdale where he’ll learn Rebecca White (Emily Head) won’t allow Seb to visit him anymore.

It tops off a difficult year for Aaron, which saw him bid farewell to the love of his life Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), causing him to then go off the rails.

Not being able to see Seb – the son of Rebecca and his former partner Robert – will infuriate Aaron as much as sadden him and the aftermath doesn’t look as though it will be pretty.

Who is Rebecca, when did she leave, and could she be returning?

Who is Rebecca White from Emmerdale?

Rebecca is the daughter of the late Lawrence White (John Bowe) and half sister of Chrissie White (Louise Marwood).

After losing half of her family in a crash that also caused her a permanent brain injury, she was then taken hostage by murderous nephew Lachlan.

It seemed as though she was dead and weeks of uncertainty ensued, as everyone tried to figure out where she was.

After a terrifying cat and mouse chase with Lachlan, he finally strangled her, leading viewers to believe she was dead.

It was later revealed she was alive and locked up in psychiatric hospital under the careful watch of a retired nurse, Mrs Sykes.

Eventually persuading her to let her go, Rebecca left the village with boyfriend Ross and son Seb.

Is Rebecca returning to Emmerdale?

It is clear Rebecca is still in touch with her former village mates, as Seb has (so far) maintained contact with Aaron, but it’s not yet clear whether or not she will return to Emmerdale.

Given the memories she holds of it, it would be understandable if she decided not to…

Time will tell.

